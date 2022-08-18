Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Consumers Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBKM opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. Consumers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products. It also provides commercial loans, which include financing for equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans to farmers, owners of multi-family investment properties, developers, and owners of commercial real estate; residential real estate loans comprising one to four family residential real estate and home equity loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured consumer loans.

