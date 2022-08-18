CONTRACOIN Market Capitalization Achieves $41.43 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $41.43 million and $68,136.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00003633 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000445 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00063789 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,516,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

