Cordant Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Cordant Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the period. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2,323.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,398,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,859 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,663,000 after buying an additional 824,923 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 217.7% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 811,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 555,766 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 609.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after buying an additional 558,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 92.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 304,766 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSG stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.33. 23,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,898. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

