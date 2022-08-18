Cordant Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cordant Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.73. 672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,630. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

