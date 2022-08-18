Cordant Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cordant Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $101.92. 57,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,368,369. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day moving average is $100.35. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

