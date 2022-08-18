Cordant Inc. Sells 664 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cordant Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 0.5% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after buying an additional 3,583,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,123,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,773,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,614,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,215,000 after acquiring an additional 161,546 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,305,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,006,000 after acquiring an additional 386,757 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHP traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,042. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $64.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65.

