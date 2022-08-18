Cordant Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $12,584,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,929,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,117,000 after acquiring an additional 89,051 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 15.3% in the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.45. 373,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,095,280. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

