Cordant Inc. Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 544.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after buying an additional 190,503 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 89,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.29. The company had a trading volume of 31,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,829. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $248.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

