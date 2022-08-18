Core Alternative Capital Buys 1,350 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 390.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

