Core Alternative Capital Buys 739 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3,079.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332,268 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,862,000 after purchasing an additional 75,250 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE UBER opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.