Core Alternative Capital Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2,233.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. State Street Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD opened at $196.89 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.69.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

