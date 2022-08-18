Core Alternative Capital Invests $42,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in BCE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,063,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,564,063,000 after purchasing an additional 651,805 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in BCE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,721,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,306,000 after purchasing an additional 128,500 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,596,000 after purchasing an additional 432,355 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in BCE by 316.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

