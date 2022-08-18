Core Alternative Capital Takes $31,000 Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 358 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 565,274 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,568,000 after buying an additional 230,953 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,428,000 after buying an additional 220,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 704,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,039,000 after buying an additional 173,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.18.

MTZ stock opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

