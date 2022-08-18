CorionX One Day Volume Reaches $72,490.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CORX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, CorionX has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. CorionX has a market capitalization of $53,015.15 and $72,490.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,455.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004289 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00129458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00034638 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00067402 BTC.

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,910,129 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

