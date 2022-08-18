Cormark Cuts Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$40.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.71.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$29.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$33.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.12. The stock has a market cap of C$988.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$28.60 and a twelve month high of C$42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy purchased 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.25 per share, with a total value of C$100,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,643.75.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

