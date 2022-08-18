Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.20 billion-$17.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.94 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.60.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.89. Corteva has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.03.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $942,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $364,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

