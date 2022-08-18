Country Club Bank GFN Acquires Shares of 13,420 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,420 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after buying an additional 694,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,234,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $610,392,000 after buying an additional 600,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,665. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.48. The firm has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

