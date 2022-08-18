Country Club Bank GFN Acquires Shares of 51,265 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 51,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.77. The stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $161.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.58 and its 200-day moving average is $134.02.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

