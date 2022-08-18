Country Club Bank GFN Buys New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,519 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.80. The stock had a trading volume of 949,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,723. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.33 and its 200 day moving average is $252.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

