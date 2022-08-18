Country Club Bank GFN Invests $14.65 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 69,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 1.3% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,185,000.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $195.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.06. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $222.35.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.