Country Club Bank GFN Invests $14.65 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 69,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 1.3% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,185,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $195.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.06. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.