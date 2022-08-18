Country Club Bank GFN Invests $16.78 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 299,416 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,783,000. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

