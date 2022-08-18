Country Club Bank GFN Invests $5.44 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 430,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after buying an additional 162,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 878,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,558 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 38,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,267. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

