Country Club Bank GFN Makes New $10.99 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 52,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 940,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,010,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,735,962. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.50.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

