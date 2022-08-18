Country Club Bank GFN Makes New $11.67 Million Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,666,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.05. 680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,117. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

