Country Club Bank GFN Makes New $8.86 Million Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 258,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,000. Country Club Bank GFN owned approximately 0.28% of Federated Hermes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 565,833 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 938,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after buying an additional 200,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after buying an additional 138,080 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 301,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 137,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,063,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,556,000 after buying an additional 109,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $240,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $240,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,354,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,122,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 538,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,134,475.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,547. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $35.30. 316,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,463. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

