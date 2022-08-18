Country Club Bank GFN Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 392,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,346,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.5% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Country Club Bank GFN owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,952,000 after acquiring an additional 610,141 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

