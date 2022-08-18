Country Club Bank GFN Purchases Shares of 131,487 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 131,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 28.7% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.73. 6,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,468. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

