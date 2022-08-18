Country Club Bank GFN Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 236,202 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,135,000. Shell comprises approximately 1.1% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,076,420,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,638,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,177,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,959,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $82,722,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Friday, May 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,090. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $202.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.