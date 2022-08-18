Craig Hallum Cuts Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target to $18.00

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLBD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $400.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Bird will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 124,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 325,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 82,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,107,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

