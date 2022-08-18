Craig Hallum Cuts Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Price Target to $4.00

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Markforged to $3.50 in a report on Monday.

Markforged Stock Down 10.5 %

MKFG stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. Markforged has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $528.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markforged by 26.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,416,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after buying an additional 1,559,987 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter worth $3,965,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Markforged in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

