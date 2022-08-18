Craig Hallum Cuts Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Price Target to $4.00

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Markforged to $3.50 in a report on Monday.
Markforged Stock Down 10.5 %
MKFG stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. Markforged has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $528.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.45.
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
