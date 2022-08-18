Craig Hallum Raises Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Price Target to $13.00

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.13.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of BW stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.89 million, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.48. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 111.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 25,245,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,232,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after buying an additional 1,771,748 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,276,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,138,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,893,000 after buying an additional 210,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 28,392 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

