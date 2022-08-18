Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Releases Earnings Results

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.
Shares of CREX opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Creative Realities has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 3.11.
CREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Creative Realities in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 target price for the company.
Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.
