Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Releases Earnings Results

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Creative Realities Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CREX opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Creative Realities has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 3.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Creative Realities in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Realities

Creative Realities Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Creative Realities by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Creative Realities by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Creative Realities by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

