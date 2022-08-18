CREDIT Market Cap Reaches $132,408.89 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $132,408.89 and approximately $856.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000173 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 133.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

