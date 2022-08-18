Credit Suisse Group Boosts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $13.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTON. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.53.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of PTON stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $120.62.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.