Credit Suisse Group Boosts TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target to $47.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $49.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 0.40. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

