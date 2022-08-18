Credit Suisse Group Trims Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Target Price to $42.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.5 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68.

Insider Activity

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.