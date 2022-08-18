Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) CFO Buys $79,700.00 in Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) CFO Brandi Kendall acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brandi Kendall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Brandi Kendall acquired 500 shares of Crescent Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $7,625.00.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 7.0 %

CRGY stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.71 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

