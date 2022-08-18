Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,317 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEQP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 427,348 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 563,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 304,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 269,300 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,429,000 after purchasing an additional 255,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 455,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 206,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,871.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CEQP. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

