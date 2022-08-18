Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 3,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 151,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $5.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Cricut Trading Down 8.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 16.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
