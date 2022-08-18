Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 3,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 151,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $5.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Cricut Trading Down 8.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Cricut had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $183.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 16.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

