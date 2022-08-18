Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Trading Down 3.7%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.58. 201,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 209,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$321.81 million and a P/E ratio of -70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 18.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.42.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

