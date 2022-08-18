Critical Review: AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) vs. InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU)

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AVITA Medical and InfuSystem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA Medical $29.23 million 5.92 -$26.58 million ($1.21) -5.72 InfuSystem $102.38 million 1.66 $1.42 million ($0.03) -273.67

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA Medical. InfuSystem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

30.0% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of InfuSystem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AVITA Medical and InfuSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA Medical -101.08% -29.97% -27.38% InfuSystem -0.55% -1.27% -0.61%

Volatility & Risk

AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AVITA Medical and InfuSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A

AVITA Medical currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.87%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than InfuSystem.

Summary

InfuSystem beats AVITA Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc. operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish pre-clinical proof-of-concept for a spray-on treatment of genetically corrected cells; and a research collaboration with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore molecular reversal of cellular aging through a novel cell suspension delivery system. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to AVITA Medical Inc. in December 2020. AVITA Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Valencia, California.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, hospital market, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

