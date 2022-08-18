Critical Review: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) & Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.0% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bank of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Bank of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $82.41 billion 2.12 $21.55 billion $4.17 11.06 Bank of America $93.85 billion 3.12 $31.98 billion $3.20 11.38

Dividends

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of America pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Bank of America has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wells Fargo & Company and Bank of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 4 13 0 2.76 Bank of America 0 5 13 0 2.72

Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus price target of $55.31, suggesting a potential upside of 19.86%. Bank of America has a consensus price target of $46.66, suggesting a potential upside of 28.15%. Given Bank of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Wells Fargo & Company.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Bank of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 22.52% 10.67% 0.91% Bank of America 28.89% 11.51% 0.89%

Risk & Volatility

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of America has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of America beats Wells Fargo & Company on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses. Its financial products and services include checking and savings accounts, and credit and debit cards, as well as home, auto, personal, and small business lending services. The Commercial Banking segment provides financial solutions to private, family owned, and certain public companies. Its products and services include banking and credit products across various industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management services. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a suite of capital markets, banking, and financial products and services to corporate, commercial real estate, government, and institutional clients. Its products and services comprise corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, equity, and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities services. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, and trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth, and ultra-high-net worth clients. It also operates through financial advisors. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The company's Global Wealth & Investment Management segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products and services; and wealth management solutions, as well as customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. Its Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and commercial real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options and merchant services; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The company's Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management products using interest rate, equity, credit, currency and commodity derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,200 retail financial centers; approximately 16,000 ATMs; and digital banking platforms with approximately 41 million active users. The company was founded in 1784 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.