Critical Survey: Valens Semiconductor (VLN) versus Its Competitors

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) is one of 164 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Valens Semiconductor to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor -37.55% -12.61% -11.24% Valens Semiconductor Competitors -59.42% -11.43% 0.18%

Risk & Volatility

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor’s competitors have a beta of 1.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

51.3% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $70.68 million -$26.53 million -4.08 Valens Semiconductor Competitors $3.70 billion $762.84 million 23.60

Valens Semiconductor’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Valens Semiconductor and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00 Valens Semiconductor Competitors 1645 7645 16055 574 2.60

Valens Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 118.03%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 20.17%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Valens Semiconductor competitors beat Valens Semiconductor on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

