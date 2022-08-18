CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CAPL opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $23.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 689,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 161,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

