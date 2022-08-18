Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises approximately 0.8% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.56. 5,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,855. The firm has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.91.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

