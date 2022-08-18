Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $2,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Cowen cut their target price on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,855. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

