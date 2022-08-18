Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.27. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 7,000 shares.

Crown Point Energy Stock Up 12.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$20.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.84.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.48 million during the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 101,208 acres located in the northern portion of the Neuquén Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

