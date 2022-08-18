CryptoBonusMiles Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $483.00 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $109,192.90 and $483.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,503.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004280 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00129109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00034865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00069504 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,088,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com.

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

