CryptoFlow (CFL) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $259,615.60 and $1,766.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002294 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.00718429 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About CryptoFlow
CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk.
