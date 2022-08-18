CSP Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

CSP Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CSP stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 million, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.38. CSP has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Get CSP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,205.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 493,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,087. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 4,500 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,883.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,559 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,205.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,087. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,422 shares of company stock worth $179,582 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

About CSP

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CSP stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in CSP Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.23% of CSP as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.